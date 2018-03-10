Once again hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was in Malaysia, said that if he was the prime minister, he would have thrown the proposal of demonetisation into the dustbin. Rahul Gandhi said this while he was interacting with Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur. I would have rolled it out in the dustbin, and out through the doors and into the junkyard, Rahul Gandhi added.

"If I was Prime Minister and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin," Rahul Gandhi in Malaysia

Congress president Rahul Gandhi while interacting with Indian diaspora in Malaysia once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government and one of its biggest reforms. Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday said that if he was the Prime Minister, then he would have been thrown the demonetisation proposal in the dustbin. Mentioning that it was not a good initiative by the government, the Congres chief said that the decision had caused a lot of problems for the economy of the country.

Rahul Gandhi while speaking on the issue of note ban in Kuala Lumpur said, ”If I was Prime Minister and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin. That is how I would have rolled it out. I would have rolled it out in the dustbin, and out through the doors and into the junkyard … because that is what I think should have been done with demonetisation.”

The Congress party has been very critical of the NDA government on the issue of demonetisation. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016 had announced the ban on Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes, the Congress party including senior officials had from time to time never left any opportunity to slam the PM Narendra Modi led government over their decision to implement such a big reform in the nation. The Congress party has always been of the view that it had caused a lot of problems to country’s economy and hit many businesses in the nation.

