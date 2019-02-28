Wreckage of downed Pak F-16, which was hit by missile launched from India's MiG 21 Bison, spotted in PoK: Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday told the media that PAF shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and Pakistani troops arrested one Indian pilot while he categorically rejected India's claim that one of its F-16 was shot down in the action by the valiant IAF pilots.

Wreckage of downed Pak F-16, which was hit by missile launched from India’s MiG 21 Bison, spotted in PoK: The blatant lie peddled by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) regarding the downing of its front-line F-16 fighter jet by a Soviet-era MiG 21 of the Indian Air Force (IAF), has been exposed. In a photograph published by news agency ANI, the wreckage of the ill-fated F-16 is seen being inspected by Pakistan’s 7 Northern Light Infantry jawans. The F-16, which was chased by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and team, fell inside Pakistan territory after being hit by a heat-seeking missile fired from the MiG 21 Bison.

Rather, Pakistani forces tried to cover up the issue, the way they tried to hide the Balakot air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF). In a pre-dawn strike, 12 Mirage 2000 multi-role fighter jets of the IAF destroyed three terror camps in Balakot — at least 60 km away from the line of control. The Indian government claimed that its air force killed at least 300 terrorists but Pakistan vehemently rejected it. The aircraft -rechristened Vajra – took off from the Gwalior airbase and successfully penetrated Pakistani Air defence and destroyed the Jaish camps 70 kilometres away from the border.

After a mid-life upgradation, the vintage MiG 21s were rechristened as MiG 21 Bison which forms as the backbone of the IAF.

