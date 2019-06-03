The IAF is coordinating with the Indian Army, various government and civil agencies to locate the missing AN-32 military transport aircraft. Search operations will continue from the air and by ground parties of Indian Army through the night.

The wreckage of the ill-fated AN-32 military transport aircraft, that went missing over Assam at around 12.25 pm on Monday, has been spotted by a helicopter search team in Arunachal Pradesh’s Payum village. Payum village is located in Payum Tehsil of West Siang district in the state. All 13 people onboard are presumed dead. The cause of the accident will be known after the rescue team recovers the black box (the plane’s flight data recorder). The military transport aircraft, which take off from Jorhat in Assam, lost radio contact with the ground station at 1 pm today, reports said. It is still not clear if the onboard Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) of the plane was activated or not.

The Air Force launched C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32 aircraft, Mi-17 and Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopter to locate the missing aircraft. The IAF said some reports of possible location of the crash site were received, however, no wreckage has been sighted so far. The IAF is coordinating with the Indian Army, various government and civil agencies to locate the missing aircraft. Search operations will continue from the air and by ground parties of Indian Army through the night.

The An-32 aircraft that crashed today belonged to the 43 Squadron ‘Ibexes’ based at Jorhat, Assam. All those who were onboard IAF AN-32 were: 1 Wing Commander, 4 Flight Lieutenants, 1 Squadron Leader and 7 Airmen.

Three years ago, a similar plane of the Indian Air Force had disappeared while flying over the Bay of Bengal with 29 people on board. Search and rescue team failed to trace the aircraft. Personnel of the IAF, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Indian Navy and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) took part in the search and rescue mission.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh has also tweeted that he has spoken to Air Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria regarding the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft. The Defense Minister, who is himself keeping an eye on the situation has also prayed for the safety of all passengers on board.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa is on a 4-day visit to Sweden for broadening defence cooperation and to interact with top military brass in the European country.

Here is the brief history of AN-32 crashes:

March 22, 1986: AN-32 aircraft crashes in Jammu and Kashmir.

March 25, 1986: AN-32, on its way to Jamnagar from Muscat, crashed into the Arabian Sea.

1989: AN-32 flying from Delhi to its base in Odisha’s Charbatia vanished into thin air.

1991-92: AN-32 aircraft, which had taken off from Tambaram, crashed near Trivandrum.



March 26, 1992: AN-32 aircraft was lost in the hills near Jorhat, Assam.

April 1, 1992: Two AN-32 aircraft collided mid-air while flying in formation over Khanna in the Ludhiana district of Punjab.



March 7, 1999: AN-32, with 21 people on board, crashed near the Indira Gandhi International Airport.



June 9, 2009: AN-32 crashed in Arunachal Pradesh killing all the 13 defence personnel on board.

January 2012: AN-32 was damaged during landing in Assam’s Jorhat.

September 20, 2014: AN-32 aircraft with 11 people on board crash-landed at the Chandigarh Airport.

July 22, 2016: AN-32 transport aircraft of the IAF, which was en route from Tambaram Air Force Station in the city of Chennai, had disappeared over the Bay of Bengal. There were 29 people on board.



May 09, 2019: AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force had overrun runway 27 while departing from Mumbai Airport.

