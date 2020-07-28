West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee announced an extension of partial lockdown till 31st August. All flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad would be banned along with certain trains.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, announced an extension of the partial lockdown on Tuesday in the state till 31st August. “We are extending the partial lockdown in the state, which was in force till July 31, till August 31,” she said. However, Banerjee exempted the state from lock down rules in the state on August 1st on the occasion of Bakr Eid.

She said that lockdown would be observed in the state on the following dates: 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th and 31st August.

The CM said, at a press event stated that, schools and colleges would remain closed till August 31. A decision as regards reopening would be taken in September.

Also Read: SC asks Centre to verify J&K’s response on restoration of 4g services.

Also Read: Owaisi opposes Pm Modi’s visit to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony

“The biweekly lockdown will be implemented mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. But since festivals like Eid as also Independence Day are happening on Saturdays, lockdown will be enforced on some other day,” she said.

According to a statement, all the government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport will remain shut during the lockdown. Only the essential services will be functional. Petrol pumps are allowed to open. The functioning of courts, work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, intra-state and inter-state goods movements and home delivery of cooked food will be permitted.

The West Bengal government had previously proposed to cancel all flights and trains in the next biweekly lockdown. The flight suspension was confirmed by an official, in conversation with a news agency, as beginning on next Wednesday,

Till July 31st, all passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad would be banned. Certain special trains arriving in the state on 29th July were also cancelled by the Eastern Railway. The state had reported over 60,000 COVID-19 cases till Monday.

Also Read: India China standoff: Beijing says disengagement at most locations complete

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App