In a loathsome incident being reported from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, nearly 50 girls were reportedly strip-searched after a used sanitary napkin was found in their hostel premises outside the washroom. The matter was highlighted after the girls of one of the hostels in the Dr Hari Singh Gour University complained to the vice-chancellor against the warden who body-searched them, after a used sanitary pad was found lying outside a bathroom.

The girls alleged that the warden had given such orders in order to ascertain which girl was menstruating and might be responsible for not disposing the sanitary pad properly. The matter was then reported to RP Tiwari, vice-chancellor of the University, who condemned the incident and said, “It’s unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they’re all like my daughter and I apologise to them. I also assured them that an action will be taken in this regard. If warden is found to be at fault, an action will definitely be taken against her.”

#MadhyaPradesh: At least 40 girls, residing in one of the hostels of Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Sagar, allege that they were stripped & searched by hostel warden after a used sanitary pad was found lying in the hostel premises. pic.twitter.com/G2m1rMnGkG — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

Meanwhile, after meeting the VC of the University, the girls also demanded action not just against warden but also against her associate. In the allegations leveled, the girl students said that the warden gave such orders after she found pads lying outside washroom and veranda, the VC said. He also added, “I have formed a three-member inquiry committee and it will submit its report within three days. We will take action accordingly.” Dr Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh is a central University and was founded in 1946. The University is said to be the oldest university in the state.

