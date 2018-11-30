WWE legend John Cena has been named for the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award 2018, presented by the American magazine Sports Illustrated. The magazine officials took Twitter to make the big announcement, which was also confirmed by the WWE.com. John Cena will be getting this award for his involvement in social projects and philanthropic works.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star John Cena will receive the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award 2018 for his philanthropist work. The news was confirmed by WWE’s official website. American magazine Sports Illustrated will present this award to 16-time World Champion. John Cena’s involvement in social projects and philanthropic causes shows the soft side of the tough wrestler, who made helped people and fulfilled 600 wishes in the Make-A-Wish foundation. The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award is given annually to an athlete or a sportsperson who contributes for the betterment of the society or help’s needy while using sports as a platform.

According to the reports, John Cena works closely with many foundations including the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The wrestling star has helped 600 children with life-threatening illnesses which is a record for the organisation. Cena’s name was added to the list after Magic Johnson, Jack Nicklaus, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jim Brown, Bill Russell, and Colin Kaepernick. Stephen Cannella, Executive Editor of the Sports Illustrated magazine told the media, “From his unparalleled work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to his support for a wide range of causes ranging from activism for military families to cancer research, John has made personal outreach and generosity of time and spirit his calling cards.”

To announce Jhon Cena’s name for the prestigious award, Sports Illustrated took Twitter and said, “SI is proud to announce that @JohnCena will be named this year’s recipient of the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.” Thanking and responding to the sports magazine, Cena in his tweet said, “To be considered part of Muhammad Ali’s legacy and be added to this incredible list of athletes is something I never dreamed could be possible. Thank you for this honor, I’ll do my best to live up to its reputation.”

