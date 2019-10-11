Xi Jinping: Students in Chennai have given a mask welcome to visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping. The students also created the formation of Jinping's name in Mandarin Chinese. The Chinese premier is on a two-day visit to India.

Xi Jinping: In a first-of-its-kind, Chinese President Xi Jinping was given a rousing welcome by the students in Tamil Nadu. To welcome him to the southern Indian state, hundreds of students wore his masks and waived the flags of India and China. The students created the formation of Jinping’s name in the Mandarin language. He was also was given a grand welcome at the Chennai International Airport.

Jinping arrived in India for a two-day informal summit. Both the visiting premier and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet today in Mamallapuram. They are expected to discuss key issues pertaining to India and China including terror and border. Last year, the first informal summit was held in China’s Wuhan.

For the security of the Chinese president, the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard had deployed warships near Mamallapuram. Both Jinping and PM Modi will also visit temples in Mamallapuram. Reports suggest that Jinping’s visit will give some relief to India as China is the lone UN Security Council permanent member that has supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Indian students on the eve of Xi’s visit to India. Not sure if terrifying or – nah, it’s terrifying. pic.twitter.com/NnJNygr3VL — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 10, 2019

Just on Wednesday, China reiterated that it would support Pakistan on issues related to its core interests. His remarks came during the meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. After the meeting, both the nations issued a joint statement calling to resolve Kashmir as per the UNSC resolutions. China is said to be an all-weather ally of Pakistan.

However, India has always maintained that Kashmir was its internal matter and no third party will be allowed to interfere. Ever since the scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35 A, Pakistan has been trying to internationalize Kashmir. Pakistan PM also used the UN General Assembly to highlight the long-pending issue. Despite that, only several countries supported Pakistan’s stand. Most of the countries including the Muslim nations have sided with India.

