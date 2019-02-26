Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Features, price and details leaked ahead of launch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is going to make it to the market in a couple of days and the price, specifications and other details about the phone leaked. The phone is going to feature a 48-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is also expected to make a debut on February 28.

Xiaomi Is going top launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China later this week. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has now been spotted on TENAA ahead of its official debut. The list of TENAA unveils some specifications and the images of Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi Note 7 sports a waterdrop-styled notch and glass plated back just as the Redmi Note 7. The phone features a dual rear camera setup accompanied with a fingerprint sensor. It was further claimed that the Xiaomi Radmi Note 7 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch display and is powered by a 3,900 mAh battery.

Xiaomi has confirmed in previous reports that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will have a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and it will have 6 GB RAM. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7’s 8 GB RAM variant is also expected.

The President of Redmi Lu Weibing has also dropped a hint about the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, he said that it crosses the mark of 2,000 yuan which will go around Rs 21,000 in India.

The exact launch date of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is still a mystery but it is anticipated to get launched this week. In India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is expected to launch on February 28 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro can also make its presence in the launch.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will feature a 6.3-inch display, 4,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It has a 13-megapixel front camera and a dual rear camera setup at the back. The Redmi Note 7 will be priced near Rs 11,000.

