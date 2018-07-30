27 passenger trains have been cancelled, while 7 others were diverted due to the closure of Yamuna bridge, the Indian Railways said on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, the officials declared that the national capital is on high alert as the water level has reached 205.53 marks, while the danger mark is 204.83 meters.

In the wake of the bad weather condition and rapid increase of water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi, the old Yamuna bridge, also known as ‘Lohe Ka Pul’ has temporarily been closed, the Indian Railways announced on Monday. Due to the closure of Yamuna bridge, 27 passenger trains have been cancelled, while 7 others were diverted. Reports said that following the incessant rains for the last couple of days the water level recently crossed the danger mark. The officials declared that the national capital is on high alert as the water level has reached 205.53 marks, while the danger mark is 204.83 meters.

Earlier on Sunday, around 3,000 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas in Delhi after the water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark. Besides this, the water level is expected to further rise after the water released by Harcha reached Delhi on Sunday evening. A Delhi government officials assured that the people who have been shifted are provided with 550 tents and amenities including food, water, electricity and toilets are being provided.

The officials also informed that the traffic movement was closed on Old Yamuna Bridge following the heavy rains. A flood control room and around-the-clock emergency operation has been set up to monitor the situation of Yamuna.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is continuously monitoring the evacuation operation going on in areas near the river bank. Earlier, he has also held a review meeting with officials concerned on the preparedness to tackle the flood-like situation in low-lying areas of Delhi.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited the affected area and analysed the ongoing rescue operation in the affected areas. The officials have also arranged boats for people to commute them from one place to other. The boats have also been deployed to recuse the people if the water level further rises.

