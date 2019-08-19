The MeT Department has predicted heavy rains towards the evening in the national capital. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued warning to the people living in nearby villages and has urged them to move safer places.

The water level in the Yamuna river is all set to cross the danger mark by evening. Reports said the administration has issued orders to nearby residents to move to safer places to avoid any untoward incident. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued alert to people living in low-lying areas and nearby the banks of the river. Kejriwal has urged people to move to safer places and has ordered officials to put them into the temporary shelters. Traffic movement was also closed on Loha Pul in the national capital due to the danger mark.

Addressing a press meet, CM Kejriwal has said the next two days are critical for the national capital. He asserted the state government is ready to deal with the situation. Kejriwal has also held a meeting with ministers and top officers to assess the situation.

The MeT has predicted heavy rainfall in other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. In Uttarakhand, the officials have warned government schools and Anganwadi kendras in 9 out of the 13 districts to remain closed. Around 10 people have lost their lives due to the cloudbursts in the state’s Uttarkashi district alone where a number of people are still missing.

In Jammu, an Indian Air Force helicopter on Monday rescued 4 fishermen who were stuck in swollen waters of the Tawi river in the region. reports saif the fishermen were stranded on a concrete platform at the bottom of a pillar of an under-construction structure to create a lake at Baghwati Nagar.

#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: Two more persons have been rescued after they got stuck near a bridge in JAMMU following a sudden increase in the water level of Tawi river. pic.twitter.com/JI6oWRtR5B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Delhi: Due to rising water-level of Yamuna river, vehicle movement on 'Loha Pul' (old iron bridge) over the river has been stopped. The water level has reached 205 meters (the warning level is at 204.50 meters). pic.twitter.com/dYjABfWdn3 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App