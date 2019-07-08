A bus carrying passengers fell into a jharna nalla on Yamuna Expressway in Agra. Rescue operation underway. The bus belonged to Awagh Depot was coming from Lucknow to Delhi when the accident happened.

At least 29 people were killed when a bus carrying passengers fell into a gorge on Yamuna Expressway in Agra on Monday. more than 17 people have been injured and were shifted o nearby hospital. Reports said the bus was coming from Lucknow to Delhi when the accident happened. The bus fell into a jharna nalla on Yamuna Expressway in Agra. Rescue operation underway.

The double-decker bus belonged to Awagh Depot in which more than 40 people were on board when the bus fell into the drain. Meanwhile, police have reached the spot and rescue operation have started to take out the trapped passengers.

Reports said the mishap took place when the driver fell asleep during driving. For which the bus fell into the gorge in the pre-dawn hours.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has said that the bus fell into the side fall about 15 feet deep. They have said that 20 passengers have been rescued so far. Efforts are on for the rest of passengers to trap them.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief and has paid his condolences to the deceased. He has asked the authorities to provide all the possible help to the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Roadways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App