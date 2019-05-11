Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, taking on Narendra Modi said late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to sack him after the 2002 Godhra riots but could not because LK Advani had threatened to withdraw from his Union Minister post.

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday claimed that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to sack the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi after the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat but withdrew his decision after then Home Minister LK Advani threatened to resign from the Cabinet on the issue.

Sinha, speaking at a meet-the-press programme in Bhopal dismissed the alleged misuse of INS Viraat by the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He said Atal Bihari Vajpayee had decided that the Gujarat government would be dismissed if Narendra Modi refused to resign from the post.

Sounding unsure, Sinha also claimed that Advani had opposed the idea of dismissal of Modi from the chief minister post in Gujarat. But, Vajpayee, on the other hand, was reluctant and withheld his decision.

Responding to PM Modi’s personal taxi jibe on Rajiv Gandhi, Sinha said these were non-issues for which the clarification had been already given by the former naval officers. He, in fact, criticized PM Modi for speaking lies and said it was against the dignity of the Prime Minister to speak lies like this.

Commenting on the political campaign for this general election, Sinha said it was unfortunate to see the politicization of Pakistan issue as was being raised in the elections. He said the Prime Minister hyphenated the country with Pakistan. He said the Pakistan narrative was repeatedly brought in because it generated reaction unlike China’s mention, which also happens to be India’s diplomatic rival.

