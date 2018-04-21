BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced his decision to quit active party politics. The 80-year-old made the announcement at an event in Patna to today to quit BJP. "Today I am ending all ties with the BJP... I am taking sanyas (retirement) from any kind of party politics," says Yashwant Sinha.

BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced his decision to quit active party politics. The 80-year-old made the announcement at an event in Patna to today to quit BJP. It must be remembered that Sinha along with former minister Arun Shourie was one of staunches critics of every questionable decision of the Narendra Modi government. While addressing the public gathering Sinha said, “Today I am taking ‘sanyas’ from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP,” tweets ANI.

The announcement was made during the meeting of his organization Rashtra Manch in Patna today. Former Finance Minister said, “Today I am ending all ties with the BJP… I am taking sanyas (retirement) from any kind of party politics.” The announcement was made in the presence of Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Yashwant Sinha had joined the party 19-years ago and today stepped down. He blamed the current condition of the party to be the reason behind his decision, and said, “I am quitting the BJP because of the party’s condition. As you have already seen the recent Parliament session – it was the shortest session in the history.”

Today I am taking 'sanyas' from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP: Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in Patna. pic.twitter.com/cOvInznyza — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

