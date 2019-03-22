Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said the JKLF is an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 and hence in accordance with the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism followed by the government, the outfit has been banned. A large number of secessionist leaders were being provided security by the state. Immediately after the announcement, the security of people belonging to the secessionist movement has been withdrawn. The move has come after repetitive instances of FIRs against JKLF

Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) led by Yasin Malik under the anti-terror law. Earlier the Centre had also banned another outfit Jamat-e-Islami (JeI-J&K) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The terror-outfit has been banned for the promotion of secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. In a press briefing, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba said the JKLF is an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) 1967 and hence in accordance with the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism followed by the government, the outfit has been banned.

A large number of secessionist leaders were being provided security by the state. Immediately after the announcement, the security of people belonging to the secessionist movement has been withdrawn. The move has come after repetitive instances of FIRs against JKLF. The Jammu and Kashmir police have registered 37 FIRs including the case of the murder of IAF personnel, which was registered by CBI. In fact, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also registered a case against the outfit.

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba: A large number of secessionist leaders were being provided security by the state, this matter has been reviewed. And after review, security of many such persons has been withdrawn and this process of review will continue further. pic.twitter.com/jIFB1kgKBx — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

The organization has been banned in Jammu and Kashmir under various provisions and its chief, Yasin Malik has been taken to Jammu's Kot Balwal jail.

Earlier the Prime Minister had also met for the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting to take a decision. Home secretary Gauba said that murders of Kashmiri Pandits by the JKLF in 1989 triggered violence, an eventually exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. He said the mastermind behind the tragic exodus phase in the 1980s was Yasin Malik.

