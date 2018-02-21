Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday once again hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that his presence in the state will make them win more than 150 seats. Targeting the new Congress chief, BJP's Yeddyurappa said that by bringing a baccha (Rahul Gandhi) in Karnataka, we now know that we will win more than 150 seats.

In the past one month, this is the second time when BJP Karnataka Chief has targeted his political rival Rahul Gandhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

In the past one month, this is the second time when BJP Karnataka Chief has targeted his political rival Rahul Gandhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Previously, the Karnataka BJP chief had called Rahul Gandhi an ‘election Hindu’. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s religion, BS Yeddyurappa took to his Twitter account and in a ‘welcome’ message for Rahul Gandhi, he had said, “I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu Rahul Gandhi to Ballari.”

By bringing that baccha (Rahul Gandhi) in #Karnataka, we now know that we will win more than 150 seats here: B. S. Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa did not only welcome Rahul Gandhi in a sarcastic way but he also felt that the Congress chief will fulfil BJP’s dream of Congress mukt (free) Karantaka. “The Congress President will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka,” Yeddyurappa said.” Yeddyurappa previous remarks on Rahul Gandhi had come ahead of his 4-day state visit to the state during which he addressed public rallies and visited temples, Darga and mutts. Apart from visiting temples and other religious places, the Congress chief also held roadshows in the state.

While, both BJP and Congress prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he was not talking about important issues in the country and was interested in doing politics. In a scathing attack directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called him the “most corrupt PM” and questioned how could Nirav Modi escape without PM Modi’s knowledge when both of them were in Davos together. Congress leader’s rant came a day after PM Modi’s Mysuru rally where he criticised Karnataka government and made corruption remarks on its leaders.

