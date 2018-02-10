Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president BS Yeddyurappa while welcoming Congress president ahead of his state visit to Karnataka termed Rahul Gandhi an 'election Hindu'. I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu Rahul Gandhi to Ballari, BS Yeddyurappa said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi be on a 4-day Karnataka visit where he will be visiting temples, Darga and mutts.

BS Yeddyurappa did not only welcome Rahul Gandhi in a sarcastic way but he also feels that the Congress chief will fulfil BJP’s dream of Congress mukht (free) Karantaka. “The Congress President will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka,” Yeddyurappa said.” Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be on a 4-day state visit will be addressing public rallies and visit temples, Darga and mutts. Apart from visiting temples and other religious places, the Congress chief will also hold roadshows in the state to make further in-grounds for the party.

This is not the first time when Rahul Gandhi has been targeted for visiting temples and blamed for doing politics on the ground of religion. Earlier in 2017, during Gujarat election campaign, a huge row was created when Rahul Gandhi temple visits were termed by BJP as a way to woo Hindu votes. Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi and Congress party, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that BJP has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party and if someone wants to mimic us, I do not have any complaint. But there is a basic principle in politics, if an original is available why would anyone prefer a clone?”