HD Kumaraswamy on Congress-JDS coalition govt collapse in Karnataka: The 17-day high-voltage drama which had started on July 6 ended on Tuesday, July 23. Within minutes after the Congress-JDS coalition govt collapsed in Karnataka, outgoing Karnata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said it happens in politics. The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) colation government collapsed on Tuesday evening after it failed to prove its majority on the floor of the state Assembly.

Reports said in the 224-member state Assembly the coalition government managed to bag 99 votes in its favour while 105 MLAs voted against it. While 1 MLA didn’t cast his ballot, as many as 20 MLAs didn’t come to the assembly. Earlier, Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa had claimed that it had the support of 105 MLAs to form the government in the state.

Karnataka elections of 2018 had given BJP the single largest party status with 105 seats, the Congress 80 seats, and JDS 37 seats. The situation was exactly one year before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and therefore Congres and the JDS came together with the congress decided to play second fiddle to the JDS even though it had less than half its seats but resort politics had kept the government on a shaky wicket. several stages of operation Kamala, the media given name to this move to oust the congress-JDS collation, did not fell the government but this sixth phase which began in July 2016 has proved successful. This is a result of the BJP winning 25out of the 28 constituencies of the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

