The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday witnessed another embarrassment after party's Karnataka Chief and chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was spotted drowsing during BJP president Amit Shah's speech. Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah landed in trouble a couple of days ago after a horrendous slip of the tongue during a press conference post the announcement of Karnataka Assembly election dates.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running its electoral campaign in full swing in the poll-bound Karnataka state which will be facing Assembly Elections in May this year, the party on Friday witnessed another embarrassment after BJP’s Karnataka chief and party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was spotted drowsing during BJP president Amit Shah’s speech. According to News9, Yeddyurappa was “caught drowsing during Amit Shah’s speech at Rajendra Kalamandir in Mysuru.”

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah during one of his public address in the state spoke about the recent controversy when BJP president mistakenly said that BS Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt government in the state rather than saying

Siddaramaiah’s government. “In a slip of tongue, I said that the Yeddyurappa government is corrupt instead of Siddaramaiah’s, and the entire Congress party started to rejoice. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that I might have made a mistake but the people of Karnataka will not,” Amit Shah added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah landed in trouble on Tuesday after a horrendous slip of tongue during a press conference post the announcement of Karnataka Assembly election dates. “In an attempt to attack Siddaramaiah, Shah ridiculed one of his own in front of the national television. Instead of using the name of the Karnataka Chief Minister, Shah by mistake said “Yeddyurappa government” is the most corrupt government ever in the state.

While trying to take a jibe at the Congress government in Karnataka, Amit Shah forgot the name of the leader and mistakenly took the name of his own ally BS Yeddyurappa. “Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was ever a competition of the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa government is number one…,” said Shah sending shockwaves to his party members and supporters.

