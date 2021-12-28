Amid the spike of Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared yellow alert of the graded response action plan in the national capital. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has been above 0.5% for the past few days. Delhi has reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the last six months.

In an address after the Covid-19 review meeting, Delhi CM said that coronavirus cases are increasing for a few days but there is no need to panic as the symptoms are mild in the patients. He also stated that GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) was made so that it could be known scientifically that if there is this level of coronavirus cases then these things/services will be closed. As per the plan, if the infection rate is more than 0.5 percent then the yellow alert will be declared.

As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkJ9WtMaSz — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

The restrictions under Yellow alert over Covid-19 include: