Amid the spike of Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared yellow alert of the graded response action plan in the national capital. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has been above 0.5% for the past few days. Delhi has reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the last six months.
In an address after the Covid-19 review meeting, Delhi CM said that coronavirus cases are increasing for a few days but there is no need to panic as the symptoms are mild in the patients. He also stated that GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) was made so that it could be known scientifically that if there is this level of coronavirus cases then these things/services will be closed. As per the plan, if the infection rate is more than 0.5 percent then the yellow alert will be declared.
The restrictions under Yellow alert over Covid-19 include:
- Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am
- Delhi Metro to run at 50% capacity
- School, colleges and other educational institutions will be closed
- Under the odd-even rules, non-essential shops and malls will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm
- Restaurants will open with 50% capacity but from 8 am to 10 pm
- Bar will also open with 50% capacity but from 12 pm to 10 pm
- Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums to be closed
- Hotels will remain open but the banquet and conference hall inside the hotel would be closed.
- Spas, gyms, yoga institutes will be closed
- Inter-state buses will run with 50% capacity
- Auto, e-rickshaw, taxi and bicycle rickshaw will allow only 2 passengers to travel at a time
- Sports complex, stadium and swimming pools will be shut down
- Wedding ceremonies and funeral will allow only 20 people
- Social, political, religious, festival and entertainment activities to remain banned
- Religious places will remain open but the entry of the devotees will be restricted
- Private offices to open with 50% capacity from 9 pm to 5 pm