YES Bank crisis: India’s fifth-largest private sector lender, YES Bank is now on moratorium by Reserve Bank of India. Here are 5 crucial key points that its bank customers should do.

YES Bank crisis: A bank which was once started from scratch and had built an asset book of over Rs 3 lakh crore has now been placed under moratorium by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On Thursday evening RBI released a statement on YES Bank, assuring its customers that action taken against the bank is to protect depositors’ interest and there is no need to panic. Within the next few days, a credible restructuring plan will arrive, till the time moratorium on the bank will be in place from March 3 to April 3.

Here’s what harried YES Bank depositors need to do:

1) The Central Bank has set Rs 50, 000 withdrawal limit on all the Yes Bank accounts, so customers who have– current, savings, or deposit account can only withdraw up to Rs 50,000 till further orders by the RBI. The proceeding on the capital-starved bank will be imposed until April 3.

Note- Government gazette clearly states that YES Bank customers are restricted to withdraw RS 50, 000, even if they have various accounts. Howbeit, in the event of an emergency, like medical treatment fees, higher education fees or marriage expenses, for that cap is Rs 5 lakh.

2) After RBI’s notification, Beleaguered Yes Bank now won’t be able to renew any loan, make any investment, or liability. So, Rs 50,000 cap is applied to all the bank accounts– current, savings, or deposit accounts.

3) After RBI superseded the bank, it also clarified that it is unable to pay salaries to its over 20,000 employees including rents.

4) With this, YES Bank customers will now have to manage some other funds if you have a salary account

5) If you are paying EMI from YES Bank, then immediately talk to your receiving bank and ask for a one-month window to sort things.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, India’ top lender bank, SBI board agreed to buy a stake in Yes Bank, before that it will conduct a viability assessment and take the exact value of its assets. However, in the last few months, YES bank had put all the efforts to cover its NPA’s from stressed sectors like NBFCs, housing finance companies and real-estate. Whereas, its stock price has been trading lower for the fourth straight day, a nearly 52-week low. Within 6 trading days, the stock plunged 25 per cent.

