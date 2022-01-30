Mahatma Gandhi said, “By Ram Rajya I do not mean Hindu Raj. I mean Ram Raj, the kingdom of God. For me, Ram and Rahim are one and the same; I acknowledge no other God than the one God of Truth and righteousness”.

In yet another incident of Hate mongering in past 2 months, a Sant Sammelan, organised at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, has called to make India a Hindu nation. Speaking at the Sant Sammelan, Chief guest Sumeru Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Swami Narendranand Saraswati claimed that the government may not declare India as a Hindu nation, but all Hindus should start writing and speaking their country as “Hindu Rashtra”. By doing so, the government would be compelled to declare the country as Hindu nation.”

Calling Islamic Jihad a big threat to humanity, he stated that the Chinese policy of sanctions have to be adopted. In addition to this, he claimed that sanatanis were the target of everyone and for this, it was necessary that the system of equal education and justice be implemented in the country and end government takeover of Matts and temples.

Amid calls to twist the real definition of Ram Rajya, it becomes imperative to know the true meaning of Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya historically refers to Lord Ram’s kingdom. It was brought into contemporary discourse by Mahatma Gandhi, who said, “By Ram Rajya I do not mean Hindu Raj. I mean Ram Raj, the kingdom of God. For me, Ram and Rahim are one and the same; I acknowledge no other God than the one God of Truth and righteousness”.

Ram Rajya represents good governance, prosperity and peace. It envisages a society in which virtue, morality and justice are core ideals. It preaches no sorrow, suffering, poverty, greed, grief and inequality. The idealistic goal is to help government form holistic policies and serves as an inspiration for governance agenda of governments.

Preserving Hindu pride is about preserving Hindu temples and Holy sites and stopping destruction and encroachment of temple lands. It is about celebrating Ayodhya as one of the main centres of Hinduism and campaigning to have idols stolen from temples returned. It is about preserving ancient Hindu cities and sites, preserving ancient Hindu texts and scriptures. Hindu pride lies in campaigning for the rights of vulnerable Hindu minorities and preserving Hindu culture and ancient languages like Sanskrit. It is having pride in Hindu festivals, rituals and festivities as well as holding seminars and conferences on the Hindu way of life, and not on spreading hatred.