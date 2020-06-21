'Yoga at home, Yoga with family' remains the key mantra as various chief ministers and union ministers perform yoga indoors.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday performed yoga on the 6th International Yoga Day.

The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme of ‘Yoga at home, Yoga with family’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address earlier today had said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performs yoga at his residence, on #InternationalYogaDay today. pic.twitter.com/rPFfss9bDE — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.

