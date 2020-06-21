Rawat congratulates PM Modi in a video message, says the whole world is celebrating Yoga Day due to his efforts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday performed yoga at his residence on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Extending greetings to all, he said that with the successful efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the whole world is celebration Yoga day on June 21.

“Greetings on International Yoga Day. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, the whole world is celebrating Yoga Day on June 21. Lakhs of people gathered together to perform Yoga in the previous years but this year due to COVID-19, the Prime Minister has requested people to perform Yoga at home,” Rawat said in a video message on Twitter.

He said that Yoga boosts immunity that can help to fight COVID-19.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

