In reference to the continuously increasing population of the country, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Wednesday said that the government should take away the voting rights of people with more than 2 children. Yoga Guru added that don't let such people use government schools, hospitals.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Wednesday said that the government should take away the voting rights of people with more than 2 children. The Yoga Guru was speaking at an event of Patanjali Paridhan in Aligarh said, “Those who have more than two children, their voting rights should be taken away and they shouldn’t be allowed to contest elections.”

Ramdev added that such people should also be barred from contesting polls. Keeping in the continuously increasing population in mind, Yoga Guru said that don’t let such people use government schools, hospitals. Ramdev added government should also disqualify such people from getting government jobs and the population of the country will be controlled automatically.

This is not the first time that the Baba Ramdev made such remarks, earlier in November last year, he had said that people with more than 2 kids should be denied voting rights and bachelors like him should be awarded special status.

“In this country, people like me, who never get married, should receive a special honour. Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights,” Patanjali chief had said.

