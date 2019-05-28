Yoga guru Ramdev wants May 23 to be celebrated as Modi Diwas: Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the BJP made a historic win in the history of India on May 23, Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday demanded that the day should be celebrated wither as "Modi Diwas or public welfare day". The BJP swept to victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019 after winning 303 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country.

Yoga guru Ramdev wants May 23 to be celebrated as Modi Diwas: Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the BJP made a historic win in the history of India on May 23, Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday demanded that the day should be celebrated wither as “Modi Diwas or public welfare day”. The BJP swept to victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019 after winning 303 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country. The Congress, on the other hand, had to face debacle as it got only 52 parliamentary seats. The Yoga guru made the comment during the programme to launch Patanjali’s Dairy products and milk.

Addressing the media, Ramdev said that May 23 was a historic day. The day should either be celebrated as Modi Diwas or Jan Kalyan Diwas. Talking at length about PM Modi, Ramdev claimed that PM Modi is the second third prime minister after Indira Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to retain the second term with an absolute majority.

Soon after dairy product companies including Amul and Mother Dairy announced a price hike in their products, Yoga guru Ramdev launched his new line of dairy products. Briefing the media, Ramdev said that the Patanjali’s toned milk, butter, paneer, lassi and chach were made from pure cow milk and did not contain any chemicals. He also claimed that the rivals Mother Dairy and Amul used chemical colours which are injurious to health.

He added that Patanjali Ayurved Limited’s latest line of dairy products is cheaper too. Ramdev also noted that the Patanjali’s dairy products will be supplied to Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Pune for now.

Earlier on May 27, Baba Ramdev made headlines after he asserted that the government should come with new laws to control the population. He suggested that the government should make some laws under which the third borns should be barred from voting rights.

