After backing legislation for Ram temple if Supreme Court delays judgement on the controversial issue, Yoga guru Ramdev is again making the headlines but this time he has made a bizarre statement while advocating population control measures. Ramdev said that married couples with more than 2 children should not be allowed to vote and bachelors like him should be honoured.

Earlier, the 52-year-old entrepreneur had said that he was happy and successful because he was a bachelor. This is not the first time when population dynamics of India have been questioned. Earlier, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj had earlier asked Hindu women to have at least four children. Saffron clad MP said that out of the 4 children one child should be given to sadhus and ascetics and the other should be sent to the Army.

Not satisfied with 4 children, another BJP MLA Surendra Singh stressed Hindu couple should produce five children saying Hindus should increase their population. He further claimed that every mahant believes that one Hindu couple should produce at least 5 children to keep the power of Bharatiya, Hindutva intact.

These views got another voice from West Bengal’s BJP leader Shyamal Goswami who said that if Hindu mothers and sisters don’t have five children, there will be no equilibrium in India in future, meaning Muslims will take over the Hindus, and to protect Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma, it was necessary for all Hindus to give birth to five children.

Ramdev on Saturday said that Parliament should legislate on the construction of Ram temple if Supreme Court delays the judgement. Ramdev said that some sections could be averse to bringing a legislation for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya but there was no opposition to Ram in India.

