Swaraj India party president Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday slammed Narendra Modi government and said it is now targeting his family His remarks came hours after Income Tax department conducted raids at his sister’s hospitals in Haryana’s Rewari district. Expressing his views on the matter, Yadav on Twitter wrote, “Modiji you can’t silence me.” Yogendra Yadav further claimed that raids have come two days after his padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for Minimum Support Price and against liquor shops. Calling it a clear attempt to intimidate, Yogendra Yadav on Twitter said that a team of more than 100 plus officials of tax department from Delhi raided his sister’s nursing homes at 11 am today.

He further claimed that during the IT raids, all doctors, his sister, brother in law, nephew were detained in their chambers. Hospital, including ICU for newly born babies, was sealed. In a series of tweets, Yadav said, “Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my 9 day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari. Pl search me, my home, why target my family?”

In another tweet, Yadav claimed, “About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can’t silence me.”

Reacting to the matter, Swaraj India on its official Twitter handle said, “The raids are an attempt to silence those who are raising the voices of the real opposition – the farmers.” After parting his ways with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, Yadav launched his own party Swaraj India in October 2016.

