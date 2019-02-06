Yogi Adityanath government recommends withdrawal of criminal cases in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, February 5, recommended the withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against more than 100 persons who were charged with a connection in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Yogi-led Cabinet had mitigated the accused, by announcing the withdrawal of criminal cases and had sought a suggestion on taking back at least 119 riot FIRs

Yogi Adityanath government recommends withdrawal of criminal cases in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday, February 5, suggested the withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against more than 100 persons who were charged with a connection in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, which claimed at least 62 lives, including 42 Muslims, Times of India reported. A recommendation note was prepared by state sectary JP Singh and under sectary Arun Kumar Rai, which was shared with Muzaffarnagar magistrate a week ago.

In the recommendation note, the UP government official mentioned that after studying the facts and available documents, a concentre decision has been taken after considerable prudence, that the 38 criminal cases must be withdrawn and soon will be presented before the district court.

Earlier in January, Yogi-led Cabinet had mitigated the accused, by announcing the withdrawal of criminal cases and had sought a suggestion on taking back at least 119 riot FIRs. The cases deal with usage of arson and explosion substance and destruction of religious places, charges of robbery and violating religious feelings.

Meanwhile, media reports on Wednesday said a Muzaffarnagar-based court apprehended sever persons for killing two youths in Kawal village in an attack that sparked contentious riots in 2013. As per the FIR, the two victims were thrashed to death by five men. The court will announce the period of their sentence on Friday.

The 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots were described as the most violent riot in the history of the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. It took place on August 2013, when communal clashes broke out in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar. Police had then registered cases against 150 people while 14 were held.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More