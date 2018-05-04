As the elections in Karnataka are just 8 days away, the political name-calling reaches a crescendo. Recently, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called the ruling Congress ‘looters’ for deteriorating the condition of the state by filling their own pockets. The chief minister was in the state to campaign for the BJP for the assembly elections. Talking to the wavering voters, Yogi Adityanath assured that if his party will come to power, the issues like lawlessness and security will be resolved immediately.

The battle for Karnataka between the BJP and the Congress is getting intense. The political contenders from both the parties are playing the blame game in push for the development of the state. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the ruling Siddaramaiah government and accused them of creating a divide among the residents of Karnataka. Yogi was in the state to campaign for the BJP ahead of May 12 assembly polls. Pointing fingers at the opposition, the minister further said that Congress has turned Karnataka into its ATM and was looting it.

Boasting about his party, CM Adityanath said that the BJP is fighting the election on the principles of vikas (development), suraksha (security) and sushasan (good governance). Talking about the lawlessness and security issues of Karnataka, he cited an example of his own state and said that after the BJP came to power all the terrorists and antisocial elements have fled Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed that despite his state has a three-fold population than Karnataka but there are no cases of farmer suicides reported so far in the region.

CM Adityanath’s visit to Karnataka is been facing criticism as Uttar Pradesh is reeling under the impact of heavy dust- storm that has left several dead and dozens injured. Reacting to the situation, CM immediately shortened his trip and ordered the authorities to take him back to the UP today itself. Reportedly, he was earlier to continue campaigning in Karnataka till Saturday noon and leave after addressing two more election meetings.

Taking advantage of Yogi’s immature decision to campaign in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter and said, “I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon and attend to his work there”.

In Lucknow, also Samajawadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav too had criticised Adityanath and said, “People chose Yogi Adityanath to solve the issues of their state, not for politics in Karnataka. If he cannot return even in such circumstances, then he should form a math and stay in Karnataka forever”.

Karnataka is set to go to the polls on May 12 while counting is scheduled for May 15.

