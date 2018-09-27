The accused was identified as a 64-year-old Pervez Parvaz who had been pursuing several criminal cases against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since 2007. Commenting on the rape case, the investigating officer said that the victim claimed that Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman raped her.

Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman in Gorakhpur district on Tuesday. The accused was identified as a 64-year-old Pervez Parvaz who had been pursuing several criminal cases against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since 2007. Commenting on the rape case, the investigating officer said that the victim claimed that Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman raped her. After the victim filed a complaint she was sent for the medical treatment which confirmed that she was raped.

Further disclosing the matter, Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh, on Wednesday, told PTI that the victim said that she was raped by the two when she had gone to Jumman for her treatment of an ailment. In the complaint filed, the woman said that she was assaulted when she had come to meet occultist, Jumman.

Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid case LIVE updates: Supreme Court to decide is mosque integral to Islam or not

Acting swiftly on the victim’s complaint, the Uttar Pradesh police nabbed Parvaz on Tuesday evening from a house in Nakhas area that falls under the Kotwali police’s jurisdiction. The investigating officer added that they are on the lookout for his accomplice.

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 separate encounters underway between security forces and terrorists at Srinagar, Anantnag and Budgam district

As per reports, Parvaz, who is a social activist, had filed an FIR against Yogi Adityantha and other on January 27, 2007, for disrupting harmony in the society by promoting communal hatred among two groups.

French President Emmanuel Macron says PM Modi is right Rafale was a government to government deal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More