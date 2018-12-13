Yogi Adityanath after Congress' victory: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, December 12, said the Rahul Gandhi-led party made significant electoral gains through deceit in the recent assembly elections. Speaking at a presser at Patna's Mahavir temple, Nepal, the firebrand BJP stalwart further said now BJP's upcoming battles have become easier, as Congress' lies will now be unravelled.

Yogi Adityanath after Congress’ victory: A day after the Congress party emerged victorious in three Hindi heartland states-Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, December 12, said the Rahul Gandhi-led party made significant electoral gains through deceit. Speaking at a presser at Patna’s Mahavir temple, Nepal, the firebrand BJP stalwart further said now BJP’s upcoming battles have become easier, as Congress’ lies will now be unveiled.

Adityanath had campaigned excessively in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana for the recent state assembly elections. Despite star campaigners-Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi himself, the BJP witnessed a defeat in the 3 Hindi heartland states. Meanwhile, PM Modi accepted the defeat by saying the BJP accepts the people’s mandate with humility. He expressed gratitude to the people of three states for giving the saffron party the opportunity to work for the people.

We accept the people’s mandate with humility. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2018

The Congress garnered a victory in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and won by a slender margin in Madhya Pradesh by 0.1%. However, it lost Congres’ last bastion Mizoram to regional party Mizo National Front and failed to perform in Telangana despite its newly formed alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

The next challenge before the Congress is now to end the tussle for leadership. In Madhya Pradesh, the two key contenders for the post of chief minister are Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. While in Rajasthan it’s between former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state party chief Sachin Pilot.

Besides this, the challenge in front of the old party is now to work on their key promises-loan waiver for farmers and generate employment.

