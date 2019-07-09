To curb mob lynching incidents, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to issue certificates to people and provide them the security arrangements for the transportation of cows. He has directed officials to provide better facilities to the cattle.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Gau Seva Aayog should provide the certificate to a person traveling with the cow to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country. He said that they should also take responsibility for their security arrangements. The chief minister also directed the Aayog officials to stop cow smuggling and asked them to inspect cow shelters to avoid any untoward incident.

While addressing the Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department, he highlighted the need for the facilities to be provided to the concerned departments associated with cows at an earliest.

For improving the breeds of cattle, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the officials to make cow shelters self-reliant so that farmers do not abandon their unproductive cattle.

Uttar Pradesh CMO: CM Yogi Adityanath said that if a person takes any cow from one place to another, then the Gau Seva Aayog should provide him a certificate & take responsibility for his security arrangements, so that incidents like mob lynching do not happen. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/B6VVoZxa3N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2019

The Mob lynching incidents across the country have been increased since the last few years. Scores of people have lost their lives during the lynching. Last month, a 24-year-old Tabriz Ansari lost his life after being beaten by a mob that forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram in Jharkhand. Last week, around 24 men, accused of smuggling cows from Madhya Pradesh were attacked by cow vigilantes. The men were then later made to chant Gau Mata Ki Jai. The police have also booked at least 16 people for smuggling cows in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that strong action against those behind mob lynching, He asserted that the law will take its own course. However, he added that the country should stand united when it comes to fight such acts.

