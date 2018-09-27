A 62-year-old complainant, Pervez Parwaz, in hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday night was arrested on charges of gang rape. According to reports, Parwaz was arrested after he was named in the complaint of the victim, who is reported to be a vegetable vendor in Gorakhpur, on June 4.

A 62-year-old complainant in hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday night was arrested on charges of gang rape. The man identified as Pervez Parwaz is a complainant in an FIR lodged against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur in 2007 in a hate speech.

“The hunt is on for other accused Mahmood aka Jamman and Pervez Parwaz was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday, ” Superintendent of police Kotwali area, Vinay Singh was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The victim, in her complaint, has said that she was gang-raped by the duo on June 3 2018. She filed an FIR on June 4 with Rajghat police station against Pervez and Mahmood.

What is the 2007 Yogi Adityanath hate speech case?

In 2007, Yogi Adityanath who was then the Gorakhpur MP, visited a side where Hindu-Muslim clash had erupted that resulted in the death of a young Hindu boy named Raj Kumar. He then made a fiery speech urging people to avenge the death of the boy.

“Agar koi Hinduon ke gharon aur dukano mein aag lagata hain, toh main nahi manta ki aap sab in sab kirtiyon ko karne se rokta hain. (If someone put the homes and shops of Hindus on fire, then I do not believe that you should also be stopped from doing the same),” he can be heard saying in the video.

