The 2007 speech delivered by then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath is again back to haunt the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government in connection of the speech Adityanath had delivered in 2007. In the notice issued, the Supreme Court has sought a reply from the UP government and has asked that why Yogi Adityanath shouldn’t be prosecuted for giving out a hate speech in Gorakhpur.

The following notice was issued by a bench of Supreme Court judges being led by CJI Dipak Misra. The notice was issued while the Supreme Court was hearing a plea challenging the verdict delivered by the Allahabad High Court.

The following notice by the Supreme Court comes while it was hearing a petition that was filed against the verdict delivered by the Allahabad high court. Earlier, while hearing the Yogi Adityanath 2007 hate speech, the Allahabad High Court had upheld the decision of the state, refusing the prosecution of the Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath.

The matter was highlighted in 2008 when Pervez and Asad Hyat had filed a petition with the Allahabad High Court and sought a CBI investigation. The petition filed, it was alleged that the 2007 speech by Yogi Adityanath had triggered the Gorakhpur riots of 2007.

According to the police complaint filed in this regard, Yogi Adityanath was named and it was stated that the speech which the BJP leader had delivered outside the Gorakhpur’s railway station was inflammatory and was inciting the communal violence.

