Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress of mounting terrorism in the country. While addressing a meeting of BJP’s booth-level workers in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi district, the BJP stalwart said that terrorism was the result of the Congress’ appeasement policy and alleged that till the policy was prevalent, the country could not be saved. He added that when the country was under Manmohan Singh-led Congress government, the party always claimed that it was minorities who have the first claim over the country’s resources. Contrary to that, PM Modi-led would work for all classes of people, added the UP CM.

He further went on to say it was only the BJP government that could give a befitting reply to the Pakistan-backed terrorism. Applauding the ruling government’s efforts to de-escalate terrorism in last four and half years, the UP CM said that people now know that if they would try to play with country’s integrity then they would get a befitting reply. He added that soldiers of the country are giving befitting replies to the terrorists.

Referring to the dastardly Pulwama attack, which claimed lives of 40 CRPF jawans, Yogi Adityanath said that PkPakistan and Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations became desperate when they found out that the Indian soldiers were trying to maintain peace in the Valley.

He said that the people need to decide that the fight against terrorism was not an individual’s or any party’s fight, it was the nation’s battle against terrorism in which every citizen must pledge to work together under the leadership of PM Modi.

