Yogi Adityanath in West Bengal LIVE updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Tuesday was yet again denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal's Purulia. He is scheduled to address a rally in the district.

Yogi Adityanath in West Bengal LIVE updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Tuesday was yet again denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal’s Purulia. He is scheduled to address a rally in the district. The chief minister’s rally comes at a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is at political war with the BJP over the CBI’s attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The TMC chief has been sitting on a dharna since Sunday evening.

Yogi Adityanath in West Bengal LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App