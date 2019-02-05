Yogi Adityanath in West Bengal LIVE updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath on Tuesday was yet again denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal’s Purulia. He is scheduled to address a rally in the district. The chief minister’s rally comes at a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is at political war with the BJP over the CBI’s attempt to quiz Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The TMC chief has been sitting on a dharna since Sunday evening.
'Mamata took U-turn as soon as the Supreme Court order came'
When Supreme Court had handed over the chit scam to the CBI, the UPA government was in power and Rahul Gandhi questioned Mamata Banerjee's stand, Yogi said, adding that now attempts are being made to stop CBI investigation into chit fund scams, the BJP leader added. He alleged that Mamata Banerjee took U-turn as soon as the Supreme Court order came.
'Widespread poverty in Bengal'
There is widespread poverty in the state, Yogi Adityanath said. Under the Modi regime, there has been so much development all over the country, he said, adding that but nothing happened in Bengal.
'CM allows Muharram processions but now Durga Puja'
Alleging that Mamata Banerjee treats two communities separately in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Chief Minister allowed Muharram processions but now Durga Puja. The Trinamool Congress government has been questioned many times by the high court, the BJP leader said.
'Trinamool govt corrupt and undemocratic'
Bengal contributed a lot to India and brought glory to this country. It should be the land of the BJP. However, now there is a corrupt and undemocratic regime in Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
'Corrupt Bengal government should be thrown out of power'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said corrupt Bengal government should be thrown out of power. The TMC chief was shielding chit fund scams accused, he said at a rally in Purulia.
'Mamata Banerjee's dharna shameful'
Addressing a rally in Purulia district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said nothing can be more shameful for a democracy than a Chief Minister sitting on a dharna. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been sitting on a dharna against the Modi government and the CBI since Sunday evening.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Purulia, West Bengal: Nothing can be more shameful for a democracy than a Chief Minister sitting on a dharna. pic.twitter.com/5HKFsKDbmx— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019