Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath lacks the administrative experience to run the government, alleges a Apna Dal dalit MLA Sonebhadra district Hariram Cherro, the party which is also Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) coalition partner in the state. According to reports, Cherro said, “The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lacks experience in administration and has failed to run the government effectively in the last one year. As a result, development is not taking place on expected lines.”

Further hitting out at the Chief Minister Adityanath, Sonebhadra district Hariram Cherro said that the Chief Minister pays no respect to the elected representatives and does not listen to suggestions by his own MLAs about launching development works and welfare schemes in their area. Upping the ante against the Chief Minister Adtiyanath, Cherro said that this was the reason why the elected representatives seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interference in Uttar Pradesh governance. The MLA representing Apna Dal party alleged that Dalit legislators who represents the community feel neglected under this UP government.

“If we failed to live up to people’s expectations then how will we face them in polls? They elected us to deliver but due to the administrative indifference of this government, no development works are being carried out in backward areas,” Cherro added. He also mentioned that party legislators are also seeking a meeting with Apna Dal chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel to approach Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the matter or even review party’s tie with Adityanath’s government in the state.

