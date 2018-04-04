Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet ministers have finally given their nod to the Uttar Pradesh self-financed independent schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2018. The bill dictates that private schools cannot hike more than 7-8% fees per year and if any school violate the provisions of the bill, that particular school will be charged and might also lose its accreditation.

To draw bead upon checking the inconsistent fee collection by private schools, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet ministers have discussed the proposed draft of Uttar Pradesh self-financed independent schools (Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2018 and has finally approved the bill. Earlier, the government had claimed that the proposed bill would be able to stop inconsistency in collection of fees after coming into force.

According to reports in PTI, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said, “The proposed bill will apply to all private schools charging Rs 20,000 in fees annually including the minority institutions and will come into force from the academic session 2018-2019.” Moreover, in the cabinet discussion, the inconsistent fees collection of private schools was decided to be embargoed. As per the proposition, private schools cannot hike more than 7-8% fees per year in addition that admission fees for up to class 12th should not be charged every year.

ALSO READ: Jumbo present for Yogi Adityanath! Karnataka gifts 11 elephants to UP for dream project

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister said that the process of school fees collection will be transparent from now onwards and schools will be able to charge only in these four categories, such as details of booklet fee, entrance fee, examination fee and joint annual fee. Apart from these, students have to pay for optional facilities such as vehicles, hostel, excursion, and canteen. Also, it has been mandated that no schools will change the children’s uniforms for five years. On account of the bill passed, every school has to abide by the new provisions. and if any school defies the bill, it will be penalised.

ALSO READ: Election Commission comes to the rescue of 62-foot Hanuman statue in Karnataka

If a school doesn’t abide by the provisions for the first time, it will have to pay Rs 1 lakh, for the second time a penalty of Rs 5 lakh will be charged and for the third, the school’s accreditation would be cancelled.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App