Refuting the plans of a dress code for Madrasas students. Slamming the plans of bringing a dress code for students, Muslim Cleric Sufiyan Nizami said that the dress code is decided by the managing committee of that institution and not by the state government. The following dress code was proposed by UP Minister Moshin Raza for madrasas. Since the time it was proposed, several Muslim clerics have opposed the decision.

Slamming the plans of bringing a dress code for students, Muslim Cleric Sufiyan Nizami said that the dress code is decided by the managing committee of that institution and not by the state government

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government’s plan of introducing a dress code for madrasa students seems to be facing several hurdles with several senior Muslim clerics coming out in open and refuting the plans of a dress code for Madrasas students. Slamming the plans of bringing a dress code for students, Muslim Cleric Sufiyan Nizami said that the dress code is decided by the managing committee of that institution and not by the state government. Hinting that they do need any interference from the Yogi government, he further asked that why the madrasas in the state were being discriminated.

The following dress code was proposed by UP Minister Moshin Raza for madrasas. Since the time it was proposed, several Muslim clerics have opposed the decision. Standing against the dress code plan, Cleric Mohd Haroon said that government should not worry about what students wear at madrasas and leave the decision with the managing committee. He added has only 1-2% of Muslims study at madrasas.

The following development comes after UP Minister Moshin Raza had stated that with the new dress code, the government is trying to bring madrasas at par with other educational institutions. He further added that earlier, the students studying at madrasas were wearing kurta and pyjama and with a dress code will make it more formal. He added that government will be providing them with the uniforms.

The UP minister further added that there was no hidden agenda with this move. He added that Modi government believes in ‘Sabka Haath Sabka Vikas‘ . The following reports surface after the Yogi Adityanath government had approved the introduction of NCERT books in madrasas.

On the other hand, Minister for Culture, Minority Welfare & Religious activities, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that no such proposal has been received by his department. Commenting on Mohsin Raza’s remark, Chaudhary said that it could his personal statement.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More