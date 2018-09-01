Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said special arrangements will be made for stray cows, dogs, monkeys at every nagar nigams. He made this remark while addressing a cultural event organised by the tourism department of Vrindavan.

Taking lead from his counterpart from Tripura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday made headlines with a novel solution to the monkey menace in Mathura. As per the UP CM, reciting Hanuman Chalisa will stop the menace and the person reciting Chalisa won’t be harmed by the monkeys. “Mai yahan aaya to mujhse kaha gaya ki yahan par bandar bade pareshan kar rahe hain. Maine kaha ‘Bajrang Bali’ ki aarti karna shuru karo, ‘hanuman chalisa’ ka path karo, bandar kabhi nuksaan nahin pahuchayega (After I came here I was told that the monkeys in the area keep attacking people. I suggested them to worship ‘Bajrang Bali’ and chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. If you do so, the monkeys will never attack you),” CM Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Hindu firebrand leader made this remark while addressing a cultural event organised by the tourism department of Vrindavan. Recalling his personal experience with monkeys, Yogi Adityanath said that people should refrain themselves from torturing monkeys.

He further said the state government is planning to implement a new plan in all municipal corporations under which special arrangements will be made for stray dogs, cows, monkeys.

