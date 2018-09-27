Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Supreme Court's judgement, which ruled out on Thursday, September 27, saying it won't reexamine its 1994 verdict, which read "mosque is not essential to the practice of Islam”. He further said those who are not trying to find a solution are just dodging away from the process.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice Ashok Bhushan in a majority judgement said that the issue of whether mosques are an integral part of Islam need to considered by a Constitution bench. But just like dissenting judge D Y Chandrachud, who said “Aadhaar Act is unconstitutional”, Justice Abdul Nazeer on Thursday, disagreed with the 2 judges and said that in the 1994 verdict arrived without comprehensive examination, and it needs to be re-examined with proper insights.

In the 1994 verdict, the court had ruled out that prayers can be offered anywhere and does not need a mosque as an essential part.

This cleared the way for the then government over the 16th Babri mosque which was razed by Hindu fundamentalists in 1992

Meanwhile, Muslim parties after the 1994 verdict would give more influence to the other side and weaken their claim. They said that the verdict must be reexamined before the title suit is decided.

