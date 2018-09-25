A Sessions court in Maharajganj ordered a notice against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth in a 19-year-old murder case. It was 1999 when a security officer of the then Samajwadi Party leader Talat Aziz, Satya Prakash Yadav, was killed during a protest. As per police file, the security officer was killed in a group clash led by Yogi Adityanath

While BJP is eyeing on the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a major embarrassment came to the party on Tuesday when a Sessions court in Maharajganj ordered a notice against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth in a 19-year-old murder case. It was 1999 when a security officer of the then Samajwadi Party leader Talat Aziz, Satya Prakash Yadav, was killed during a protest. As per police file, the security officer was killed in a group clash led by Yogi Adityanath. Reports said that the entire clash turned gruesome after a group opened fire at the protesters.

Earlier in March, SP leader Aziz approached the sessions court with a plea against Yodi Adityanath, however, the sessions court turned it down. After that, he moved to Lucknow court which ordered sessions court to reopen the trial. Thus, the sessions court eventually ordered a notice to be issued against the accused Yogi Adityanath and others, for further trails in the case. The court has given a week’s time to Yogi Adityanath to file his response to the notice.

Following the orders, the Opposition has already started asking for Yogi Adityanath’s resignation as UP CM as it might politically influence the trial and witnesses. While talking to a leading news site, SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said that as we know that the UP CM has some serious charges against him and the honourable court has directed to issue a notice against him in the 19-year-old case. Thus, the party demands his resignation as state chief minister.

UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that we are thankful to the court for taking action against UP CM and deputy CM as they have some serious charges against them and have been trying to get away with them by calling them politically motivated.

