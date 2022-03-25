Today Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time. The celebration is likely to be a big event, with thousands of people expected to attend to witness the BJP’s historic victory.

Yogi Adityanath was voted in for the CM seat of Uttar Pradesh at a BJP internal meeting on Thursday. Yogi Adityanath reflected on the start of his first term in office in 2017.

As per the sources, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak is likely to be the Deputy CMs. However, Shrikant Sharma may be next UP BJP chief.

Narendra Gopal Gupta, Nitin Agarwal, Ashish Patel, Satish Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Lakshmi Narayan, Asim Arun, Lakshmi Narayan Choudhary are also expected to get minister posts in the state cabinet, stated the sources.

For the oath taking event, a three-layer security check has been set up at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.