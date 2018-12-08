For the first time after the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh by a mob in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on the incident and termed it as an "accident". So far, 9 people have been arrested by a four-member special investigation team headed by Inspector General, Meerut. The state's Special Task Force (STF) is assisting them the SIT.

So far, 9 people have been arrested by a four-member special investigation team headed by Inspector Genera Meerut

For the first time after the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh by a mob in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke on the incident and termed it as an “accident”. It was not a case of mob lynching, what happened at Bulandshahr was an accident, CM Yodi Adityanath said on Friday.

Yogi’s reaction has come a day after the CM met Prime Minister Modi and the family members of slain inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Worth mentioning is that the state government has announced that a road and a college will be named after Singh apart from the Rs 50 lakh compensation, and a government job for a member of the family.

According to various reports, the mob went on a rampage after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby. The mob attacked a nearby police station where, Inspector Subodh Kumar was incharge and while keeping the mob under control, Kumar lost his life.

So far, 9 people have been arrested by a four-member special investigation team headed by Inspector General, Meerut. The state’s Special Task Force (STF) is assisting them the SIT.

On Friday, reports suggest that the man responsible for the death of Subodh Kumar has been identified. He is reportedly, a serving member of army personnel. However, police are tight-lipped on the revelation and no official confirmation on the alleged person’s involvement has been given.

Yogi Adityanath underwent a baptism of fire from the Opposition after it alleged that state administration was shielding the accused and harassing the innocent.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More