Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath finally broke his silence on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political plunge on Friday, asserting that nothing will change in the state, with the result remaining “zero” for the Congress in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. CM Adityanath, alluding to the Congress’ near decimating performance of 2014 where the party could only manage 2 seats of Rai Bareli and Amethi, said that “zero will remain zero” for the grand old party. Playing down Priyanka’s entry into politics, he further attacked Congress repeating PM Narendra Modi’s jibe of “naamdar” party, saying that the Congress is a family party and the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as Congress general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh proves it.

The entry of Priyanka Gandhi into active politics has given the formidable election machinery of BJP enough firing material on the family politics jibe of Narendra Modi that the party will keep driving home the issue in the run-up to the general elections scheduled to be held in April, May this year. The Congress on Wednesday had announced the appointment of Priyanka’s entry on its Twitter. “The Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will be taking charge with effect on the first week of February 2019,” the tweet said. Though there are reports that Priyanka Gandhi will contest elections from Rai Bareli as well in place of her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, it hasn’t been confirmed by the party. Priyanka’s appointment as gen sec of eastern UP directly pitches her against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, whose seats Varanasi and Gorakhpur fall in eastern Uttar Pradesh. After the Congress’ announcement, the bipolar race to power in UP between BSP-SP alliance and the BJP has now become a tri-party contest including the Congress, given the persona of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who holds an uncanny resemblance to her grandmother and the only female Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

