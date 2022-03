Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Swatantra Dev Singh to reach Delhi by 3.30 pm along with all BJP leaders.

Yogi Adityanath, the newly elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Delhi today at 3:30 p.m., along with former Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Swatantra Dev Singh, and all other BJP members.

The BJP won 255 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and Yogi Adityanath became the first UP CM in 37 years to retain power after completing full term.

Adityanath met PM Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss the formation of state government.