A few days after UP CM Yogi Adityanath compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back at the saffron party saying Maratha king never played politics of riots. Sanjay Raut lashed out at a book launch event called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Aur Musalman.

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Thursday responded to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who had compared PM Narendra Modi with the Chhatrapati Shivaji, saying the Maratha king never played politics of riots.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently likened PM Modi to Shivaji Maharaj. However, he forgot that Shivaji Maharaj never played the politics of riots,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut said this at a book launch event called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Aur Musalman. He said the characteristics of the 17th century Maratha king were in contrast to what was being projected by the ruling party.

In his speech, Shiv Sena MP said that the Muslims have participated equally in country’s freedom struggle and should be respected equally. “Even Chhatrapati Shivaji had assigned key positions to members of the Muslim community in his Army,” he said.

A few days ago, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in an event at Lukhnow, had said, “Modiji ne yahan par jis prakar ki awashyakta hai us prakar ki ranniti apnayi…jaise Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ne apanayi thi. Rashtra bhakti kaisi honi chahiye Congress ko is bare main Modiji se seekhna chahiye… (Modiji adopted strategies as per the situation, this reminds one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was the first to do so. The Congress should take lessons on ‘rashtra’ bhakti from Modi ji…).”

He also took a jibe at the Centre over Rafale deal saying “Everybody is eager to know how did the cost of the fighter jets automatically escalate by 3 times of its original price after the contract was awarded to a company with no experience in the defence sector.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More