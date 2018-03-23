Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a late night press conference after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fabulous show in the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking at the press conference, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 9 candidates of the party have won in the Rajya Sabha elections. I congratulate all the candidates who have won in the election. BJP's victory in UP Rajya Sabha elections has come after the party had lost in the recent by-elections which were held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a late night press conference after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) fabulous show in the Rajya Sabha elections. Speaking at the press conference, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “9 candidates of the party have won in the Rajya Sabha elections. I congratulate all the candidates who have won in the election. This is a major victory.” BJP’s victory in UP Rajya Sabha elections has come after the party had lost in the recent by-elections which were held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies. Addressing the media, Yogi Adityanath also hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that the people have now witnessed their opportunistic face.

The Bharatiya Janata Party supported candidates won 9 out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh while one seat has been claimed by Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate. Meanwhile, Mayawati-led BSP candidate has lost the election. The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections began on Friday evening at 5PM. While the counting of votes in other states started at 5PM, the counting for Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections was initially halted as SP and BSP had demanded from Election Commission to declare votes of BJP’s Nitin Agrawal and BSP’s Anil Singh invalid while alleging that they did not show their ballot paper to the polling agent.

Yogi Adityanath Press Conference LIVE updates

While congratulating BJP’s winning candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha election, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying that the opportunistic face of the party has now come before the people of the state.

Speaking after BJP supported candidates victory in Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP State President Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “This is the victory of democracy and it is for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh.”

