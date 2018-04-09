Hours after reports that the name of the Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was removed from an FIR in an alleged rape case and the custodial death of the rape victim's father, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured action against the guilty policemen.

Hours after reports that the name of the Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was removed from an FIR in an alleged rape case and the custodial death of the rape victim’s father, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured action against the guilty policemen. Adityanath termed the incident unfortunate and told the assembled news personnel, “ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media, the accused Sengar said, “There is no allegation against me, I’m open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit.” Reports also suggest that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has summoned the Sengar. Earlier on Sunday, victim along with her family attempted suicide outside CM residence.

Briefing the media on the situation, the Uttar Pradesh DGP Om Prakash Singh has assured for a strict action in the case. The statement from UP DGP has come after reports surfaced that the name of the rape accused BJP MLA was removed from the FIR lodged in the case. Earlier in the day, the father of the victim who was allegedly raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly died in police custody in Unnao.

The father of the victim was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday after he along with the whole family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence and tried to commit suicide for not taking action against the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Meanwhile, taking the cognizance of the reports, SSP Unnao has suspended at least 5 police officers who were responsible for the custody of the deceased.

Later, issuing a statement on the matter, Unnao DIG Law & Order said that a magisterial enquiry will be conducted in the matter. He said, “If lapse found on the side of the police, action will be taken. The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody.” As per reports, the victim was continuously raped for hours by the MLA and his accomplices. The victim had said that she had been pleading to the authorities from past one year but no action is being taken in this regard.

