Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unleashed a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and stated that how a common man can trust a political leader who wasn’t even loyal to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and his uncle, Shivpal Yadav. Yogi Adityanath further compared him to the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, without taking his name, and stated that he was the only ruler who had imprisoned his father and after that Muslims refrain themselves from naming their sons after the Mughal ruler.

Hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav, CM Adityanath added that the who ignored his father completely shouldn’t be talking about unity.

Jo apne baap aur chacha ka nahi hua, wo aapko apne sath jodne ki baat karta hai. Itihas mein ek paatr aate hain, kaise unone apne baap ko kaid karke rakha tha. Isliye koi musalman apne putra ka naam Aurangzeb nahi rakhta. Kuch aisa Samajwadi Party ke sath bhi joda gaya hai: UP CM pic.twitter.com/nkU3pGt06p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2018

He added that even today Muslims refrain from naming their sons Aurangzeb because he was the ruler who was blinded for the succession of the throne and later held his father as a prisoner.

Criticising the current status of Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath stated that he should be taking care of his family which seems to be on the verge of a split.

The following attack by the Uttar Pradesh chief minister came just a few days after Akhilesh Yadav had accused the ruling BJP of playing caste-based politics in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav had further claimed that CM Adityanth’s days are numbered as he will be vacating his officer in the upcoming elections.

Samajwadi Party chief had also accused Adityanath of creating a mess in the state by bringing caste politics. He added that monk-turned Chief Minister will not be holding his CM chair in 2019.

